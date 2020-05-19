Allen Lee was the founding chairman of the Liberal Party. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong political stalwart Allen Lee dies aged 80
- The founding chairman of the Liberal Party who served the city’s legislature for nearly two decades died while with his family last Friday
- He was among the first politicians to be directly elected to the Legislative Council as a representative of the city’s business community
