Secretary for Security John Lee has outlined the next steps for adopting the recommendations made by the police watchdog. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong protests: security minister calls police watchdog report balanced and says public should read it for themselves before jumping to conclusions
- Secretary for Security John Lee points to criticism of officers in 999-page study as evidence
- Lee hits out at ‘biased allegations’ and says he will lead first meeting into reviewing report’s 52 recommendations
