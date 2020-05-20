The candlelight vigil at Victoria Park on June 4 last year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Organiser of Tiananmen vigil in Hong Kong urges would-be participants to adopt protesters’ ‘be water’ strategy if event is banned

  • Appeal comes after government announces that restriction on gatherings of more than 8 people will be extended past June 4
  • The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China has described the move as political suppression
Kimmy Chung
Updated: 12:29am, 21 May, 2020

