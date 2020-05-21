Water-filled barriers have been installed around the Legislative Council complex and other buildings in the wake of violent unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong protests: security chief John Lee lays blame for water-barrier obstruction across city on ‘rioters’
- Security fencing around police stations, government buildings is causing problems for city’s disabled, opposition lawmakers say
- Lee hits back saying they are only in place because of ‘violent acts’, adding such measures not needed if protests are peaceful
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Water-filled barriers have been installed around the Legislative Council complex and other buildings in the wake of violent unrest in Hong Kong. Photo: Winson Wong