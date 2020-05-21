Armed policemen walk through Tiananmen Square in Beijing, ahead of the start of this year’s two sessions. Photo: Simon Song
Two Sessions 2020: How far will Beijing go to push Article 23 national security legislation on the Hong Kong agenda?
- Item expected to feature prominently after year of protests
- Hong Kong delegates to meet top official from State Council’s Hong Kong and Macau Office on Thursday evening
