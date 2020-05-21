Lau Siu-lai, pictured in 2017, was previously disqualified on the grounds she had once advocated self-determination for Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ousted lawmaker Lau Siu-lai’s election ban overturned by Hong Kong court
- Lau says the ruling is a ‘bitter victory’ as ‘the political rights of citizens are still not guaranteed’
- She was among six opposition lawmakers stripped of their seats for improper oath-taking
