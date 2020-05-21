Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee, delivers his annual work report in Beijing. Photo: Xinhua
Two Sessions 2020: head of China’s political advisory body stresses Hong Kong delegates’ political responsibility but no mention of local governance principles
- Wang Yang makes call in annual work report, but omits mention of ‘Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong’ or the city’s high degree of autonomy
- Chairman also avoids mention of bedrock principle of cross-strait affairs and decries foreign interference, hitting out at US legislation targeting rights
