Two Sessions 2020: head of China’s political advisory body stresses Hong Kong delegates’ political responsibility but no mention of local governance principles

  • Wang Yang makes call in annual work report, but omits mention of ‘Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong’ or the city’s high degree of autonomy
  • Chairman also avoids mention of bedrock principle of cross-strait affairs and decries foreign interference, hitting out at US legislation targeting rights
Tony Cheung and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 21 May, 2020

