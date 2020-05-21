US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday expressed Washington’s concern over certifying Hong Kong’s degree of autonomy. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong accuses US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of threatening city with autonomy remarks

  • Spokesman condemns ‘ungrounded allegations and unreasonable pressure’ from American politicians
  • A day earlier, Pompeo said Washington had not decided on whether it would certify Hong Kong as having autonomy from mainland China
Sum Lok-kei
Updated: 8:18pm, 21 May, 2020

