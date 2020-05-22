Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers his work report during the opening session of the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Two Sessions 2020: Beijing sets sights on Hong Kong legal system as part of national security move
- Chinese Premier Li Keqiang omits Basic Law from work report for first time since taking office in 2013
- Central government to ‘establish sound legal system and enforcement mechanism’ in two special administrative regions
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers his work report during the opening session of the National People's Congress, at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing. Photo: AFP