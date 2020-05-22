A figure in the shape of a hand with the colours of the Chinese national flag for fingernails and a '23' on its palm in reference to Article 23 is carried by protesters at a National Day rally in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: AFP
Two Sessions 2020: national security law for Hong Kong will ‘prevent, frustrate and punish’ and guard against foreign interference in city, says top official
- Document on legislation put before China’s top legislative body says law will require Hong Kong government to set up specific organisation to do job
- NPC vice-chairman Wang Chen says Beijing is trying to protect Hong Kong residents from small minority of criminals
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
A figure in the shape of a hand with the colours of the Chinese national flag for fingernails and a '23' on its palm in reference to Article 23 is carried by protesters at a National Day rally in Hong Kong in 2018. Photo: AFP