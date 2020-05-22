Macau enacted its national security legislation 11 years ago, while 23 years after the handover Hong Kong’s version is still not in place. Photo: Nora Tam
Two Sessions, two cities: what can Hong Kong learn from Macau’s experience of national security legislation?
- Macau brought in the legislation on its own in 2009 but commentators warn of its limitations as a model for Hong Kong
- Beijing has resolved to enact the laws for Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference
Topic | Hong Kong Basic Law
Macau enacted its national security legislation 11 years ago, while 23 years after the handover Hong Kong’s version is still not in place. Photo: Nora Tam