Macau enacted its national security legislation 11 years ago, while 23 years after the handover Hong Kong’s version is still not in place. Photo: Nora Tam
Two Sessions, two cities: what can Hong Kong learn from Macau’s experience of national security legislation?

  • Macau brought in the legislation on its own in 2009 but commentators warn of its limitations as a model for Hong Kong
  • Beijing has resolved to enact the laws for Hong Kong to tackle secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference
Natalie Wong and Lilian Cheng

Updated: 10:14pm, 22 May, 2020

