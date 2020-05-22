Chinese security officials stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Explainer |
What does Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong cover, and who should worry?

  • The possibility of new security bodies in the city, or ‘one-size-fits-all’ charges being used against activists are among issues prompting concern
  • Despite the central government’s move, local leadership is still expected to craft their own national security law under the Basic Law’s Article 23
Topic |   Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui): All Articles
SCMP
Jeffie Lam and Kimmy Chung

Updated: 11:54pm, 22 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese security officials stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE