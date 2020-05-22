Chinese security officials stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP
Explainer |
What does Beijing’s new national security law for Hong Kong cover, and who should worry?
- The possibility of new security bodies in the city, or ‘one-size-fits-all’ charges being used against activists are among issues prompting concern
- Despite the central government’s move, local leadership is still expected to craft their own national security law under the Basic Law’s Article 23
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui): All Articles
Chinese security officials stand guard outside the Great Hall of the People after the opening session of China's National People's Congress in Beijing on Friday. Photo: AP