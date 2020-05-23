Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre) has vowed to “fully cooperate” with Beijing over a national security law for the city. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Two Sessions 2020: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam vows ‘full support’ for national security law and promises city’s freedoms remain unaffected
- The chief executive says new legislation will not undermine ‘one country, two systems’ or city’s high degree of autonomy
- Speaking after the biggest decline in Hong Kong’s stock market since July 2015, Lam says the law Beijing is crafting will protect residents and investors rather than hurt their rights
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
