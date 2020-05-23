Police fire tear gas at protesters on June 12, 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: police used disproportionate force and made poor decisions, says British expert who resigned from IPCC review

  • Clifford Stott says police in city operate with a lack of understanding of how crowd dynamics work, and end up creating disorder instead of preventing it
  • The expert had earlier resigned from a panel advising city’s police watchdog on its review of the force’s handling of anti-government protests
Hong Kong protests
Kanis Leung
Kanis Leung

Updated: 3:02pm, 23 May, 2020

