People wave the national flag to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China outside Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong students must learn about national security law, education minister says

  • Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung says once the law is enacted, everyone should understand and learn about it
  • He also says the scrapping of a question in the history paper of this year’s university entrance exam was not political interference
Topic |   Education
Lilian Cheng
Lilian Cheng

Updated: 4:40pm, 23 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
People wave the national flag to mark the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China outside Bauhinia Square in Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE