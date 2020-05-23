The resolution on a national security law for Hong Kong was unveiled on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Two Sessions 2020: Hong Kong national security law will only target ‘small group of people’, Vice-Premier Han Zheng says

  • Han Zheng, state leader in charge of Hong Kong affairs, tells local delegates to top advisory body that legal loophole must be plugged
  • Vice-premier cited as saying that ‘nowhere in the world has no national security legislation at all, but Hong Kong has such a blank spot’
Natalie Wong
Updated: 6:59pm, 23 May, 2020

