Riot police fire tear gas at the junction between Hennessy Road and Percival Street. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tear gas fired, opposition activist arrested as hundreds gather to protest Beijing’s planned national security law for Hong Kong
- Riot police fire multiple rounds of tear gas fired in Causeway Bay shopping district as protesters chant anti-government slogans
- Arrested People Power activist claimed he was holding a ‘health talk’ exempt from the city’s coronavirus-inspired ban on gatherings larger than eight
