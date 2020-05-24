Riot police fire tear gas at the junction between Hennessy Road and Percival Street. Photo: Sam Tsang
Tear gas fired, opposition activist arrested as hundreds gather to protest Beijing’s planned national security law for Hong Kong

  • Riot police fire multiple rounds of tear gas fired in Causeway Bay shopping district as protesters chant anti-government slogans
  • Arrested People Power activist claimed he was holding a ‘health talk’ exempt from the city’s coronavirus-inspired ban on gatherings larger than eight
Phila Siu and Chris Lau

Updated: 1:57pm, 24 May, 2020

