Chinese President Xi Jinping walks past officials at Friday’s opening session of the National People's Congress in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Former justice secretary backs idea of Beijing security agencies within Hong Kong, saying local police ‘only deal with law and order’
- Elsie Leung, who formerly sat on the Basic Law committee, says local officers ‘don’t have much experience’ handling national security
- But former Hong Kong University law dean Johannes Chan says mainland agencies enforcing law in the city would be ‘most devastating’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
