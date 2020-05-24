Beijing unveiled a resolution on a national security law for Hong Kong at the opening of its annual legislative sessions on Friday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong national security law will help business environment rather than harm it, finance chief Paul Chan says

  • Financial secretary’s remarks came as other top officials also spoke out in support of the central government’s controversial move
  • Leader Carrie Lam says she and her cabinet will do their best to promote and explain to the public the importance of the proposed legislation
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Zoe Low
Zoe Low

Updated: 5:38pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing unveiled a resolution on a national security law for Hong Kong at the opening of its annual legislative sessions on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE