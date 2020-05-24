Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng met Hong Kong deputies to China’s legislature on Sunday. Photo: AP
Two Sessions 2020: Beijing will not be swayed over national security law for Hong Kong, China’s vice-premier tells delegates
- Decision was reached after taking into account the interests of the country and city, local deputy to legislature quotes Han Zheng as saying
- Law will only affect three groups – pro-independence activists, violent radicals and protesters seeking to derail economy, according to top official
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
