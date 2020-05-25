Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma has warned Hong Kong’s judges from expressing political views in public. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s Chief Justice Geoffrey Ma issues rare public rebuke of judge who compared protesters to ‘terrorist army’

  • District Judge Kwok Wai-kin caused controversy after expressing sympathy with man he jailed for 45 months over triple stabbing
  • Ma says judges should refrain from expressing ‘unwarranted and unnecessary political views’
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Jeffie Lam
Updated: 2:39pm, 25 May, 2020

