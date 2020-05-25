Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s only representative to China’s top legislative body, told city residents they can submit their views to a National People’s Congress website. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong representative on China’s top legislative body touts website as way for residents to submit views on national security law
- But local legal scholars believe there is little chance Hongkongers will have meaningful input into controversial draft legislation
- Tam Yiu-chung joins those saying it will only affect a ‘small group of people’, suggesting words alone unlikely to put residents afoul of law
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong’s only representative to China’s top legislative body, told city residents they can submit their views to a National People’s Congress website. Photo: Nora Tam