Opposition lawmaker Raymond Chan Chi-chuen alleges he was dragged to the floor from behind by a fellow lawmaker during a chaotic House Committee meeting on May 8 at the Legislative Council complex. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong lawmaker Raymond Chan launches private prosecution over alleged assault during chaotic Legco meeting
- The opposition politician said police had taken no action despite his filing report alleging he had been dragged to the ground by Kwok Wai-keung
- But while the law allows for the rare tactic, the Secretary for Justice has the right to take over or abort the case
