The National People’s Congress lacks the legal authority to impose a national security law on Hong Kong, the city’s bar association argued on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong Bar Association questions Beijing’s legal power to enact national security law, identifies ‘problematic’ features
- Article 23 of Basic Law stipulates city government should enact laws ‘on its own’ that cover much of what new legislation seeks to address, group says
- Questions also raised about whether mainland agencies in city would be bound by local law, what enforcement authority they would possess
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
