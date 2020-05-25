Damaged pavement in Causeway Bay following Sunday’s protests over Beijing’s proposed national security law. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong police ramp up security ahead of planned protests to disrupt Legco debate on national anthem law
- Demonstrators are seeking to derail second reading of controversial bill in a repeat of action last June
- But authorities will deploy 3,000 officers and water cannons at Legco and liaison office to prevent crowds from gathering
Topic | Hong Kong politics
Damaged pavement in Causeway Bay following Sunday’s protests over Beijing’s proposed national security law. Photo: Nora Tam