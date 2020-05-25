Protesters take to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the proposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Britain urged to let BN(O) passport holders become citizens
- Top British legal figure says there’s no legal reason to stop Britain from granting people with the status the right of abode
- Call comes after national security law resolution presented to China’s legislation, prompting protests in the city
Topic | Two Sessions 2020 (Lianghui)
