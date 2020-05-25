Protesters take to the streets in Hong Kong on Sunday in opposition to the proposed national security law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Britain urged to let BN(O) passport holders become citizens

  • Top British legal figure says there’s no legal reason to stop Britain from granting people with the status the right of abode
  • Call comes after national security law resolution presented to China’s legislation, prompting protests in the city
Stuart Lau
Updated: 11:23pm, 25 May, 2020

