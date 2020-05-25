Riot police fire tear gas during a protest against the proposed national security law in Hong Kong’s Causeway Bay area on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Beijing’s top envoy in Hong Kong calls on diplomats and business lobbies to back national security law
- Xie Feng, the foreign ministry’s representative in the city, makes case for legislation to dozens of officials from consulates and business chambers
- But some express reservations over the proposed law, questioning how it would be enacted
