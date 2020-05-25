Protesters against the national security law gather in Causeway Bay on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong needs national security law because it is ‘easy target for hostile foreign opportunists’: former leader Tung Chee-hwa

  • The city’s first chief executive after the 1997 handover has appealed for calm over Beijing’s push for the new legislation
  • Local police lack power to deal with possible espionage and other covert activities, he says, adding that loophole must be plugged
Topic |   Hong Kong national security law
Kimmy Chung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 12:40am, 26 May, 2020

