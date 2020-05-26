A police officer patrols with a dog outside Hong Kong’s Legislative Council building ahead of a planned Wednesday protest of a controversial national anthem law. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: mass action planned for Tuesday night as city braces for anthem bill debate at Legco
- Police have closed off roads around legislature, pledge to help lawmakers gain access to complex in event of demonstration
- Meanwhile, groups at dozens of secondary schools have encouraged peers to rally against controversial law rather than attend first day of classes since Covid-19 closure
Topic | Chinese national anthem
