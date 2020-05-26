The planned law triggered protests in Hong Kong and a wave of international criticism. Photo: Sam Tsang
EU leader promises to put pressure on China over Hong Kong security law

  • Council President Charles Michel insists bloc is ‘not naive’ about Beijing’s behaviour and wants to protect city’s autonomy
  • Plans for national security law in Hong Kong have triggered international outcry over concerns it will undermine its rights and freedoms
Stuart Lau
Updated: 8:53pm, 26 May, 2020

