Stanley Ho, who died aged 98 on Tuesday, made billions from casinos but is also remembered by many as a political sage who was deeply involved in wider Hong Kong and Macau affairs. Photo: AFP
Stanley Ho: the Macau casino tycoon who set his sights far beyond the gambling table

  • Ho’s political nous helped him build a successful business empire surviving several Portuguese and Chinese administrations
  • Involved in formulating both Hong Kong and Macau’s Basic Law, he was also known for visionary plans such as leasing the cities to the UN
Raquel Carvalho and Gary Cheung

Updated: 10:10pm, 26 May, 2020

