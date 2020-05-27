Police officers gather outside Admiralty MTR Station on Wednesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong /  Politics

Hong Kong protests: five teens arrested but large-scale disruption ahead of national anthem law debate fails to materialise

  • Heavy police presence on streets as lawmakers expected to discuss bill that criminalises insults to March of the Volunteers
  • Two teenagers carrying petrol bombs in Sham Shui Po taken into custody, with others picked up in Tsuen Wan and Kwai Chung
Topic |   Chinese national anthem
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 8:50am, 27 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Police officers gather outside Admiralty MTR Station on Wednesday morning. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE