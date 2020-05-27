Tycoon Li Ka-shing (left), Hong Kong’s second-richest man, on Wednesday offered his public support for a new national security law for the city that Beijing plans to impose. Photo: Dickson Lee
Tycoon Li Ka-shing throws weight behind Hong Kong national security law, suggests it will ease Beijing ‘apprehension’ about city

  • Hongkongers should not ‘over-hypothesise’ pending legislation, Li argues, saying a ‘positive outlook’ will prevail once it is passed
  • Business giant adds city government faces ‘mission-critical task’ in reinforcing trust in ‘one country, two systems’ principle
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:19pm, 27 May, 2020

