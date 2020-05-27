Protesters block traffic on Hennessy Road in Wan Chai during a march against Beijing’s planned national security law for the city. Photo: Winson Wong
Violence at Sunday protests proves urgent necessity of Beijing’s new national security law, Hong Kong security chief says
- John Lee cites security laws in US, Canada, Britain and Australia as proof that controversial legislation falls within international norms
- But opposition lawmaker Claudia Mo insists ‘those foreign countries have real separation of powers [and a] robust press’ during Legco debate
