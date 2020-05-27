Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen says her administration will look at ways to help people wanting to relocate from Hong Kong over concerns about Beijing’s national security legislation. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan will help fleeing Hongkongers move to island, Tsai Ing-wen says
- Taipei to come up with action plan to aid people wanting to relocate to avoid Beijing’s planned national security legislation, Taiwanese president says
- Move comes after critics accuse her of ‘giving up on Hong Kong’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
