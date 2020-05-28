Beijing legislation tailor-made for Hong Kong will be incorporated into latter’s legal system with built-in protections, insider says. Photo: Roy Issa
National security law offenders in Hong Kong will not be sent for trial in mainland China, senior legal source says
- Beijing legislation tailor-made for Hong Kong will be incorporated into latter’s legal system with built-in protections, insider says
- Principles such as presumption of innocence and proof beyond reasonable doubt ‘will be followed in related trials’
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
Beijing legislation tailor-made for Hong Kong will be incorporated into latter’s legal system with built-in protections, insider says. Photo: Roy Issa