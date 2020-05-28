Lawmaker Ted Hui is stopped by security guards as he attempts to throw a container of rotten plants at Legislative Council president Andrew Leung. Photo: Nora Tam
Kicking up a stink: opposition lawmaker delays national anthem debate after throwing rotten plants at Legislative Council president

  • Democratic Party legislator Ted Hui targets Legco head Andrew Leung as discussion on contentious bill resumes
  • Opposition stalls meeting with series of stunts that leads to three lawmakers being ejected
Tony Cheung
Updated: 1:19pm, 28 May, 2020

