Lawmaker Ted Hui is stopped by security guards as he attempts to throw a container of rotten plants at Legislative Council president Andrew Leung. Photo: Nora Tam
Kicking up a stink: opposition lawmaker delays national anthem debate after throwing rotten plants at Legislative Council president
- Democratic Party legislator Ted Hui targets Legco head Andrew Leung as discussion on contentious bill resumes
- Opposition stalls meeting with series of stunts that leads to three lawmakers being ejected
Topic | Chinese national anthem
