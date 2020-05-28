Former Hong Kong justice secretary Elsie Leung told a radio programme that the city must choose the “less of two evils” in accepting Beijing’s new security law. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong must choose ‘lesser of two evils’ – US retaliation or foreign investment exodus due to unrest: former justice secretary

  • Elsie Leung also says barring of foreign judges from security cases would violate city’s Basic Law, though seeking Beijing’s interpretations ‘normal’
  • Another legal heavyweight questions if local courts will have authority to declare provisions of Beijing’s new national security law unconstitutional
Victor Ting and Sum Lok-kei

Updated: 3:29pm, 28 May, 2020

