A security guard stands watch at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Two Sessions 2020: national security law for Hong Kong a step closer after NPC rubber-stamps resolution
- National People’s Congress paves way for Standing Committee to tailor-make a law for city
- Vote came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted that Hong Kong was no longer suitably autonomous from China
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
A security guard stands watch at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP