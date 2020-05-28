A security guard stands watch at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AP
Two Sessions 2020: national security law for Hong Kong a step closer after NPC rubber-stamps resolution

  • National People’s Congress paves way for Standing Committee to tailor-make a law for city
  • Vote came hours after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserted that Hong Kong was no longer suitably autonomous from China
Tony Cheung and Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 3:30pm, 28 May, 2020

