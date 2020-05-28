People eat lunch at Aegis, a restaurant in Taipei that offers work opportunities for Hongkongers seeking to flee to Taiwan. Photo: Reuters
Hongkongers who want to flee to Taiwan will go through strict screening, officials say
- Only ‘shelter seekers’ who meet requirements will be eligible, and their applications with be closely scrutinised, Mainland Affairs Council says
- Policymaking body also condemns China’s legislature for approving national security law to be imposed on Hong Kong
