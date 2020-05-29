A security guard looks on as the NPC meets in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong’s lawmakers point fingers over who’s to blame for threat of sanctions and curbing of trading rights by the United States
- Opposition figures accuse pro-Beijing camp of failing to persuade central government to honour its promises under ‘one country, two systems’ principle
- Pro-establishment politicians slam their rivals for inviting American interference in the city’s affairs
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
A security guard looks on as the NPC meets in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: AFP