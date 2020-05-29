Hong Kong is no longer autonomous from China, according to the US State Department. Photo: EPA
Explainer: how Hong Kong ended up a pawn in US-China battleground – and Washington’s next move
- Coming up next: Trump expected to issue order, choosing from an array of possible sanctions
- Hong Kong protesters who lobbied hard for US support welcome Pompeo’s shock announcement
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
