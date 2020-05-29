Protesters run from tear gas fired by riot police during a march against the proposed national security law in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, on Sunday. Photo: Sam Tsang
US actions against Hong Kong ‘will be as targeted as possible’, American consul says

  • Hanscom Smith, the consul general for Hong Kong and Macau, says his country will do its best to ensure the city’s residents are not adversely affected
  • His remarks come as US President Donald Trump is set to address media on China issues
Tony Cheung
Updated: 8:03pm, 29 May, 2020

