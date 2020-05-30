Activists call on London to grant full citizenship to British National (Overseas) passport holders during a march on the British consulate in Hong Kong in September last year. Photo: Nora Tam
London opens door for Hongkongers with BN(O) passports to stay at least year in Britain
- Offer that could pave way for citizenship comes as China pushes ahead with new national security law for former colonial city
- As many as 2.9 million residents could qualify for the status, but Beijing insists all Chinese Hongkongers are Chinese nationals
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
