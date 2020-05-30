Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng says it is completely ‘false and wrong’ to say Hong Kong has lost autonomy. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong justice secretary Teresa Cheng slams US President Donald Trump for infringing on the principle of non-intervention, says it’s ‘false and wrong’ to say city has lost autonomy
- She also says Beijing’s proposed national security legislation may not be retrospective in principle, though an expert says it will depend on social circumstances
- Security minister John Lee says American business will be hurt most should the US go ahead with scrapping its preferential trade status for Hong Kong
Topic | Hong Kong national security law
