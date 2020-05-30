Ho Kai-ming, who will take on the post of undersecretary for labour and welfare from June 1, has a bachelor’s degree in economics and finance from the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam fills two government vacancies with members of pro-Beijing political parties
- Federation of Trade Unions lawmaker Ho Kai-ming will take on the post of undersecretary for labour and welfare
- Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong member Julian Ip has been appointed political assistant to treasury minister
Topic | Hong Kong politics
