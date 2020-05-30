Many of the 1,300 US companies based in Hong Kong are re-assessing their future here. Photo: Roy Issa
National security law: American firms review their Hong Kong future after Donald Trump fires starting gun on dismantling city’s trade privileges
- US companies assess their options in Hong Kong now Washington has expressed intention to pare back its special status, Tara Joseph says
- American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong president says that work is under way but ‘no one is running for the exit’
Topic | US-China relations
