Financial Secretary Paul Chan says the proposed national security legislation will help Hong Kong to rebuild a stable and safe business environment. Photo: Sam Tsang
US revocation of preferred status will not affect stability of Hong Kong dollar, finance chief says
- Paul Chan says Hong Kong’s fiscal reserves and mainland China offer strong support to the city’s currency
- He feels Beijing’s proposed national security law will help the city rebuild a stable and safe business environment
Topic | Hong Kong economy
