Office workers walk past riot police in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong group matching jobless protesters with firms says Companies Registry holding up application
- The Coming Dawn connects members of anti-government movement who need a job with employers
- The founders want to incorporate but say the registry department has asked them to clarify past public statements
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Office workers walk past riot police in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Nora Tam