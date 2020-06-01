An annual June 4 vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Square crackdown, a fixture in Hong Kong for 30 years, has been banned by police. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong police cite Covid-19 threat in banning city’s annual Tiananmen Square vigil for first time in 30 years
- The prohibition comes as city records five new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in past two days
- Vigil organisers say supporters still plan to enter Victoria Park on June 4 to observe a moment of silence, and ask public to light candles across city
